When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 2.

What happened: The board will move forward with plans to erect a new academic building to replace Pequea Valley high and intermediate schools.

Background: Since March, the board has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to both conduct a site survey and develop schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost.

Why it’s important: The board has decided to convert both schools into athletic facilities and erect a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $63.8 million to $69.3 million. Although a core design has been chosen, board members will continue to discuss proposed floor plans, parking renovations and athletic field layouts. The district will also consider an option to install a new private sewer line, at a cost of $677,000, and water line, $853,000. Total costs for campus construction are expected to range from $75.9 million to $83.2 million.

What’s next: Architects expect to complete the design process later this year, open bids in early 2022, and complete construction in 2025.

Bonds: Last month, board members voted to issue a maximum of $70 million in bonds to finance campus construction, plus additional upgrades to the district’s athletic and academic facilities. Chief of finance and operations John Bowden said investors had “locked in” a 2.04% interest rate for $60 million. The district will make payments on this investment over a 30-year period.

School budget and taxes: The board reviewed an updated general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which factors in a potential 2.6% tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently 15.1463 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $249,530 — the district average — a 2.6% increase translates to an additional $98 per year. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $39.01 million, down 0.22% from 2020-21, and predicts $40.06 million in expenses, up 2.5% from the current year.

Revenues and expenses: The $963,480 rise in expenses is partially attributed to a $3 million increase in capital reserve costs, a $480,918 increase in salaries, a $289,111 increase in benefits, and a $130,961 increase in tuition and special needs costs. District reserves would be used to cover an estimated $661,571 to $1.04 million deficit between revenues and expenses, Bowden said.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.