When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board reviewed tentative changes to its health and safety plan that will revise screening, ventilation and masking protocols for the 2021-22 school year.

Background: To comply with recent guidance from the state Department of Education, school districts that reopen classrooms to in-person education and receive funding under the American Rescue Plan Act must review and update their health and safety plans at least every six months, or whenever significant changes are made to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for K-12 schools. These plans outline how each district expects to safely open and operate its schools for in-person learning, while supporting up-to-date prevention and mitigation procedures.

Why it’s important: Despite a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases statewide due to highly contagious variants, school districts across Lancaster County can still decide, on an independent basis, whether to adopt mask-optional policies heading into next school year, barring a state or federal mask mandate. Pequea Valley has proposed the following revisions to its health and safety plan: masks will be optional in all buildings as of next school year, while students, faculty, and staff who prefer to wear masks will be permitted to do so; mandatory face coverings will still be required on school transportation; district staff will continue temperature checks of all learners as they enter academic buildings; staff members will self-monitor for symptoms and report any concerns to a supervisor; and air scrubbers will be installed in air ducts to purify air at each school.

Public comment: Although board members voiced informal support for these revisions, district resident Scott Stoltzfus addressed his concerns over the district’s tentative decision to disregard the CDC’s latest recommendation for schools to maintain universal face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

Quotable: “In my opinion, it’s the district’s responsibility to provide an academic environment that keeps students and all staff as safe as possible. ... I’m concerned for the safety of everyone in school, but I’m also concerned that students may be taking COVID home with them, as well,” Stoltzfus said, adding the proposed mask-optional policy will make him “choose (between) my family’s safety and my kids attending Pequea Valley in person.”

What's next: The board expects to vote on these revisions to its health and safety plan at its meeting Aug. 12.

Transportation services: The board approved an agreement that allows the district to share directorial services with Conestoga Valley School District through June 30, 2022. Under these terms, Conestoga Valley will pay approximately $50,000 to receive support from Pequea Valley’s transportation director Dawn Dixon.