When: School board meeting, Nov. 5.
What happened: High school Associate Principal John Trovato proposed offering competitive esports at Pequea Valley High School as an after-school activity.
Background: Originally popularized on the West Coast, specifically in California, the North American Scholastic Esports Federation began offering East Coast schools an opportunity to implement competitive gaming as an after-school activity. Esports in Lancaster County has grown to 130 students competing in at least 13 active clubs.
Details: Esports is a virtual, all-inclusive competition, facilitated through video games. Club competition is team-based, pitting groups of 12 players — six starters and six alternates — against one another in an intramural, regional or even international capacity. To ensure a quality experience, the national federation selects a monthly, school-friendly game — titles like “Overwatch” and “League of Legends” — for students to play for free.
Why it’s important: Trovato said plans are underway to make esports available at Pequea Valley High School as an after-school activity. The district would reach new groups of learners who otherwise lack a competitive outlet, Travato said.
Requirements: In order to facilitate club competition, an adviser, uniforms, furniture, classroom space, and proper equipment would be necessary. While logistics are still being ironed out, Trovato estimated equipment costs alone would be roughly $50,000. No other cost estimates are available at this time.
Quotable: “This is obviously something that would have a lot of involvement all year-round,” said Damon Diller, a sophomore at Pequea Valley High School. “This would be my connection to the school.”
What’s next: The board will vote on the proposal Nov. 14. If approved, Trovato predicts this activity would be offered as of the spring semester.
In other news: Mark Grossmann, athletic director, proposed the creation of a cross country program for district students in grades seven through 12. Grossmann said, pending approval, this activity could be implemented as early as August 2020. The board will vote on the proposal Nov. 14.