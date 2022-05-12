When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, May 3.

What happened: The board approved the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year with expenses in the amount of $45.7 million. This is an increase of 6% over the current year’s expenses of $43.1 million. To balance the budget, a 2.67% tax increase is proposed at this time.

Background: The district is allowed a maximum tax increase of 3.4% under the state’s Act 1 index. The current tax rate is 15.2933 mills. With a 2.67% increase, the new rate would be 15.7106 mills.

Why it’s important: The budget is available for public review and comment prior to final adoption in June. Changes to the budget may still be made prior to final adoption.

Quotable: “I’m working to get it (the tax increase) as low as possible,” Business Manager John Bowden said.

The cost: For owners of a property assessed at the average value of $253,171, the increase to 15.7106 mills would result in an annual increase of $103.

Other happenings: The board discussed procedures for filling the vacancy created by the resignation of board member Jane Horst last month. Four residents have submitted their names for consideration so far, and others may still do so until the next board meeting May 12. Horst represented Paradise Township, so applicants must also be Paradise Township residents. Board members Michael Hartmann and Steven Temple also represent that region. They will interview applicants and make a recommendation to the full board in June.