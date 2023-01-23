When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: When it comes to property taxes, the board passed an opt-out resolution stipulating the district will limit any tax increase to no more than the state-issued Act 1 index of 4.1% for Pequea Valley.

Background: By agreeing to remain within the index, the district will not apply to the state Department of Education for an exception or need a voter referendum on taxes. This means the budget process can proceed at the usual pace, with final approval by June.

Why it’s important: A brief budget update presented to the board shows projected expenditures at this time to be $46.9 million, with revenues of $45.17 million This leaves a gap of roughly $1.7 million. Using the full 4.1% Act 1 index increase, the real estate levy would increase to 16.3226 mills. Even with the maximum tax hike, there would still be a gap of $619,000 between revenue and expenses.

What it means: The current tax rate is 15.6797 mills. If the district were to impose the full 4.1% increase, district taxpayers with a property assessment of $100,000 would see an increase of $64.29.

What’s next: The district will continue to work on the spending plan before a preliminary budget is ready for approval.

Other happenings: The board got a look at the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The first day of school is shown as Aug. 22 with the last day of classes May 30. Three snow days are worked into the calendar. The calendar will come up for approval next month.