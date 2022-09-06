Pequea Valley School District logo zonepic

When: Pequea Valley School school board meeting, Aug. 30

What happened: The board heard about an initiative to offer health care services at the intermediate school campus.

Background: The partnership with Union Community Care was proposed more than a year ago. Union Community Care provides services at 10 locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Why it’s important: Services provided may include sick visits, medication management, physicals, check-ups for children and adults, social support, chronic disease management, diet and nutrition, and limited women’s health and testing.

The cost: There is no cost to the district for this program. Patients will be billed through their insurance, with a sliding fee scale based on income for those who are uninsured.

Quotable: “A lot of families struggle with (health care availability). We know that,” said Cathy Koenig, director of student services and special education.

What happens next: Services will be available to students and their families starting in September, with appointments available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If the program goes well, it can be expanded to five days a week.

Other happenings: The board saw renderings of what portions of the new middle/high school will look like. There will be a meeting with the contractors for the project Sept. 8, with construction starting as soon as permits are issued, which is expected before the end of September.

