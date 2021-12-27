When: Pequea Valley school board meeting in person and available for viewing live via Zoom, Dec. 16.

What happened: Board member Steve Riehl withdrew a resolution he had prepared in opposition to future mask mandates. Revisions to the motion will be made to avoid contradiction with the district’s health and safety plan. Riehl sees the motion as a message to the community that the district supports local control of this issue.

Background: In November, the board approved a motion proposed by board member Ben Ingles, stating the district’s opposition to any future COVID-19 vaccine mandates, though there has never been a vaccine mandate. At that time, Riehl asked the board to adopt a similar motion in opposition to the possible return of mandated masking.

Quotable: “I am concerned at some point, something could happen again,” Riehl said, referring to the statewide mask mandate thrown out Dec. 10 by the state Supreme Court. “I want to make sure we have control. I want the power to be with us locally.”

What happens next: Opinions on the board varied, from support of the motion to feelings that the motion is unnecessary because is already covered, to suggestions to take another look at the health and safety plan. Further review of the motion and the health and safety plan is expected in January.

Other happenings: Under public comment a resident asked why masking is still mandatory on buses and challenged the idea that buses should be considered public transportation. The board did not respond to the comment but directed it to the district business manager.