When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: The board heard a presentation on bids and alternate items for building a new middle/high school at the main campus.

Background: A public hearing on the project was held in June. Following a comment period, the project was advertised for bids, which were opened in late July.

The cost: At the beginning of the year, estimates for the project were around $87.5 million. Actual low bids for the construction project have come in at $92.9 million. Several alternates to the contract that are being recommended by the design firm cover additions and deletions that total an extra cost of $600,000.

Why it’s important: The alternate additional cost that sparked the most discussion was $1.3 million for insurance against hitting rock or unsuitable soils while excavation. Without the policy, if rock is hit, the district would be responsible for change orders to cover the cost of the removal. Although there are no certainties, given the soils in the area, it is possible that rock removal could easily exceed the policy cost.

Other options: Suggested cost savings include eliminating plans for an outdoor classroom at $58,000, an agricultural department outdoor canopy for $83,000, and accent lighting in the auditorium at $40,000. Using self-contained ventilation units for two STEM classrooms rather than built-in units with roof ventilation would save $60,500, and eliminating surface texturing on interior walls would save $118,000

What happens next: The board is expected to vote on the bids and alternates at their next meeting Aug. 11, with authorization to begin work this month. The target date for completion is November 2024.