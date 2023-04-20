When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, April 13.

What happened: The school board approved an agreement with Soliant Health to provide a supplemental behavior analyst for the 2023-24 school year.

Background: This agreement provides a trained professional to work with teachers who deal with students with special needs and provide strategies for teachers to use while working with them. The analyst works only with the teachers and does not interact with the students.

The cost: The cost for the contracted position will be $110 per hour for a minimum of 37.5 hours per week.

Other happenings: The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with TeenHope, a Samaritan Counseling Center program, to provide mental health screenings for intermediate and high school students at a cost of $25 per student screened. The goal is to identify students who might benefit from further evaluation, connect with parents to deepen their conversation with the student related to their emotional needs, and provide access to a mental health evaluation that is both accessible and affordable.

What’s next: The school board will meet for its committee meeting at 7 p.m. May 2 in the district office.