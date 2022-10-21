When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Oct 13.

What happened: Public comment centered on objections to the inclusion of a Union Community Health Care center at the intermediate school, which was scheduled to open this fall.

Background: Union Community Health Care provides services at 10 locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. The board approved the program in April 2021, and Union obtained a federal grant. In recent months, the public and board members raised concerns including how the program could be monitored to prevent unauthorized services; ensure that parent permission is secured; ensure security; and the appropriateness of putting health care in a school building.

Why it’s important: No official vote has been taken, but there does not appear to be board support for the program.

Quotable: “It was pretty apparent that a majority of the board don’t want it in the school,” Board President Bryant Ferris said.

What happens next: The board continues to discuss other potential locations for the health center in the area that are not part of the school district.

Other happenings: Superintendent Erik Orndorff made a statement against misinformation concerning the Union proposal. He explained that the intent of the program was only to provide basic health care.