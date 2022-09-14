When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: The board has delayed opening of a new Union Community Health Care facility within the intermediate school that was originally planned for mid-September.

Background: Union Community Care already provides services at 10 locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Services listed on the district website for the new location include sick visits, medication management, physicals, well child checks, well adult visits, social support, chronic disease management, diet and nutrition, and limited women’s health and testing.

Why it’s important: There have been a variety of questions about the program including how it can be assured that students will not be treated without parent consent, if this will allow government access to student care, and if controversial services will be available such as gender affirming hormone therapy, vaccinations and birth control.

Quotable: “Why is it necessary when there is a location some 6 miles away in New Holland?” resident Ellen Geisel asked the board.

The cost: The two-year pilot program would be covered by a grant, but Geisel questioned how it would be funded after that time is up.

What happens next: The issue will be up for discussion at the school board’s next meeting Oct. 4.