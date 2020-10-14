When: Pequea Valley School Board meeting, Oct. 8.

What happened: The board approved a motion to develop schematic designs for construction at Pequea Valley High School and intermediate school.

Background: Since March, Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. The board will now consider three options for construction, which require schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost.

Option one: The district can convert both schools into athletic facilities, relocate its baseball field, and construct a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $75.4 million to $82.2 million.

Option two: The district can convert both schools into athletic facilities, relocate its softball field and construct a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $75.9 million to $83.2 million.

Option three: The district can renovate both schools, relocate its tennis courts and practice softball field, and expand the high school to accommodate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $79.9 million to $88.8 million.

What’s next: Diehm & Sons, a land surveyor firm based in Lititz, will conduct a site survey in preparation for land development, at an additional cost of $26,900. The board expects to choose an option for construction once the design process is complete, either in late 2021 or early 2022.

Sports: In accordance with recent guidance from the state Department of Health, the district will expand attendance at outdoor events to 20% capacity, or roughly 400 people in its football stadium. Each band member, cheerleader and student-athlete will receive four tickets in advance to ensure family members can attend in-person. District officials will also continue to live stream sports on YouTube over the fall semester. The public can access these streams with data provided on the district’s website.