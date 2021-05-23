When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 13.

What happened: The district will consider an option to demolish Pequea Valley Intermediate School once its new academic building is completed.

Background: The board voted in March to convert its high school into an extracurricular and athletics facility, with a built-in administrative office; the intermediate school into a storage and athletics facility; install an expanded parking lot and walking trail; and erect a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12. The estimated cost of this proposal was in the range of $75.9 million to $83.2 million.

Scope of project: Architects offered an additional $1.81 million to $2.35 million option to maintain the existing high school auditorium as a secondary venue. However, the board voiced uncertainty about adding a potential multimillion dollar expense to keep a nonessential space.

Demolition proposal: After an impromptu discussion about district finances, the board will now explore an alternative option to forego converting the intermediate school into a storage and athletics facility, and instead demolish it to drastically reduce total project costs. Under this proposal, the district would continue to utilize its intermediate school as usual while the new academic building is under construction.

What’s next: Architects will move forward with the design process and address costs to demolish the intermediate school at a later date. The board also must decide whether the new academic building has a gabled or pitched roof, with no cost estimates available at this time.

LGBTQ representation: The board tabled a motion to form a Gender-Sexuality Alliance, also known as a Gay-Straight Alliance, at its high school. This club was proposed to provide education, support and social advocacy for LGBTQ students. Although board members Michael Sage and Hartmann voiced support for the alliance, other members were hesitant to approve a motion without more information on how the club would operate, and requested further input from counselors, community members, and neighboring school districts. The board expects to take action on this issue prior to the 2021-22 school year.

Quotable: “I would want them (LGBTQ students) to feel included, to feel safe, to feel connected to the school. I hesitate, though, to start a club that is for one segment of our student population,” board Treasurer Fred Hertzler said. He went on to suggest that administrative staff instead pursue outlets to support all “students that feel disconnected with the school.”

IU 13: The district awarded a $1 million contract to the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to provide special education, speech and language, occupational and physical therapy, job training, and paraprofessional services in 2021-22.

Grant funds: The district was selected to receive about $20,000 from Arkema S.A., a specialty chemical and advanced materials company based in France, to cover costs for new vocational equipment and supplies at its in-house academy for at-risk students, known as Core Academy.

Board treasurer: The board reelected Fred Hertzler as board treasurer for a one-year term.