When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: The board awarded a list of bids and alternates for the upcoming construction of the new middle and high schools.

Background: Bids were discussed at the board meeting last week, along with how alternate bids would change the project and add to or deduct from the final cost.

Why it’s important: Lobar Inc. will be the general contractor for the construction project at a base bid of $51.79 million. Matchline Mechanical LLC will be the HVAC contractor at $11.365 million; JR Reynolds will be the plumbing contractor at $4.16 million; Boro Construction is the electrical contractor at $9.475 million; and Wexcon Inc. is the water and sewer extension contractor at $1.327 million.

The cost: Total cost for all bids awarded to contractors at this point is approximately $78.11 million but these are not all the costs of the project. Last week, the total cost of the project was calculated at $92.9 million

Quotable: “We’re continuing to pursue value added deductions,” business manager John Bowden said.

What happens next: The target date for completion of the project is November 2024

Other happenings: The board approved spending $51,000 for baseball field upgrades and $55,000 for fencing around the ball field. The district will be able to lock the fence, restricting access to those who reserve the field and pay a fee to use it. Also, discussions with the state Department of Transportation in an effort to obtain flashing warning signs to reduce speed on Route 772 in front of the campus have been unsuccessful. According to Bowden, the area is considered a nonwalking, hazardous zone, so signage is not appropriate. Signs would be considered illegal and violations unenforceable.