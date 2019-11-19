When: School board meeting, Nov. 14.
What happened: The board unanimously approved the creation of an esports team as a new after-school activity at Pequea Valley High School.
Background: Originally popularized on the West Coast, the North American Scholastic Esports Federation began offering East Coast schools an opportunity to implement competitive gaming as an after-school activity. Esports in Lancaster County has grown to 130 students competing in at least 13 active clubs.
Details: Esports is a virtual, all-inclusive competition, facilitated through video games. Club competition is team-based, pitting groups of 12 players — six starters and six alternates — against one another in an intramural, regional or even international capacity. To ensure a quality experience, the national federation selects a monthly, school-friendly game — titles like “Overwatch” and “League of Legends” — for students to play for free.
Why it’s important: Last meeting, high school Associate Principal John Trovato proposed the creation of an esports team at Pequea Valley High School. Trovato explained at a previous meeting the activity would reach new groups of learners who otherwise lack a competitive outlet.
Finances: John Bowden, chief of finance & operations, said initial program costs will not exceed $75,000. The district will spend $45,000 on computers/hardware, $18,000 on an optimized network and $12,000 on furniture.
What’s next: This activity is expected to be offered in the spring semester.
In other news: The board unanimously approved the creation of a cross country team for district students in grades seven through 12. This activity could be implemented as early as August 2020, Mark Grossmann, athletic director, said.
Resignation: Charles Rohrer announced his resignation as a member of the school board after 32 years of service.