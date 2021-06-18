When: School board meeting, June 10.

What happened: The board adopted a $43.14 million final general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which calls for a tax increase of 0.97%.

What it means: As of next school year, taxpayers owning a property assessed at $251,280 — the district average — will pay an additional $37.

Overview: The new tax levy is set at 15.2933 mills, up from 15.1463. Overall, the district projects revenues of $43.14 million and expenses $43.14 million, both up 10.32% from the current school year. District reserves will be used to cover an estimated small deficit of $230 between revenues and expenses.

Changes: Since the board adopted its proposed budget May 4, chief of finance and operations John Bowden said the district allocated $3.06 million in federal aid to cover a portion of its salary and benefits costs, and reduce the budget deficit by $205,941, down 45.35%. This sizable drop in expenses, according to Bowden, allowed the district to lower its proposed tax hike from 1.78% to 0.97%. The additional $248,108 in real estate tax revenue was nearly enough to balance the budget.

What’s next: The district’s 2021-22 budget will take effect July 1.

Contract extension: The board approved a new five-year contract for Superintendent Erik Orndorff, beginning July 1 and running through June 30, 2026. He will be salaried at $179,625 in 2021-22, up $5,401 from the current year, and receive an estimated 3.1% annual pay increase.

Campus construction: The board voted in March to erect a two-story academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12 that will replace Pequea Valley high and intermediate schools. Engineers presented several options to install an HVAC system at this new academic building, with cost estimates ranging from $8.77 million to $10.62 million. Board members voiced informal support for a water source heat pump system at an initial cost of $8.77 million, with $260,003 in annual maintenance fees. Architects will use this information to move forward with the design process.

LGBTQ resources: District administrators approved forming a Gender-Sexuality Alliance, also known as a Gay-Straight Alliance, at Pequea Valley High School next school year. Because the club is a non-stipendiary, student-run organization and not a standard afterschool activity, Superintendent Erik Orndorff said the initial proposal should have been handled as an administrative issue. This club will provide education, support and social advocacy for LGBTQ students in grades nine to 12.

Accident insurance: The district will now offer student accident insurance, effective July 1. The policy will cover medical costs for students injured while participating in competitive sports, field trips or gym class activities.