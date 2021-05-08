When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: The board adopted a $39.91 million proposed general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which calls for a tax increase of 1.78%.

What it means: As of next school year, taxpayers who own a property assessed at $251,247 — the district average —would pay an additional $67 in taxes.

Overview: The new tax levy is set at 15.4160 mills, up from 15.1463. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $39.45 million, up 0.90% from 2020-21, and predicts $39.91 million in expenses, up 2.1% from the current year. The 1.78% increase in real estate taxes will generate enough revenue to cover a $454,049 deficit between revenues and expenses.

Expenses: The $805,448 increase in expenses is attributed to a $500,631 increase in salaries, a $111,366 increase in benefits and a $130,961 increase in tuition and special needs services. The district will reserve $1.09 million for maintenance costs, $766,149 for utilities, $694,625 for educational technology and $151,598 for its athletic department.

Changes: Since the latest version of this budget was presented April 6, chief of finance and operations John Bowden said total revenues had increased $483,421, up 1.24% from previous estimates, while expenses dropped $71,885, down 0.17%. The sizable increase in revenue came from an adjustment to tax collection rates and state funding estimates that made them better reflect budget figures used prior to the pandemic, Bowden said. The district expects to receive $1.18 million in federal, $8.87 million in state and $29.39 million in local revenues in 2021-22.

What’s next: District officials said they will continue ongoing efforts to reduce expenses and minimize the real estate tax increase in 2021-22. The district will adopt a final budget in June.

LGBTQ resources: The district will consider a proposal to form a Gender-Sexuality Alliance, also known as a Gay-Straight Alliance, at its schools. This club would provide education, support and social advocacy for LGBTQ students across the district. The board expects to vote on this proposal at its next board meeting May 13.

Capital improvements: The board approved a motion to purchase and install 12 new circulator pumps at its high, intermediate and elementary school buildings. These plans also include new rooftop and internal HVAC units at Salisbury Elementary School. Total project costs are estimated at $803,316.