When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: The board authorized the removal of the Radcliff Road Bridge, which connects to neighboring Providence Township, after almost 10 years of discussion.

Background: The bridge has been an ongoing source of concern since it was closed in 2013. Officials closed the bridge indefinitely two years later, but at the time there were no plans to tear it down. In 2016, Providence officials voted to vacate their half of the ailing bridge and convey it to the landowner, rather than pursue costly repairs.

Safety concern: West Willow Fire Chief Jason Topper said in March 2016 his fire company would not take equipment on the bridge if it’s not inspected or repaired. Two months later, Pequea officials decided to conduct a feasibility study after residents pleaded with officials.

Amish community hardship: Residents said the closure of the bridge would affect 75 to 100 homes and farms and create a serious hardship for the Amish community. One resident turned in seven pages of signatures and a few letters in favor of keeping the bridge open.

Bridge vacated: Following another discussion in September 2020 to consider engineering, the board formally approved a letter vacating the bridge in April of 2021.

Other happenings: Although litigation is ongoing with Conestoga Township, the board voted unanimously to pay off outstanding expenses for the now-defunct Southern Regional Police Department. As such, the township will pay $80 in attorney fees to Nikolaus & Hohenadel, $2,376 for a 2016 pension payment, and $5,137 in tail insurance to settle a lawsuit involving the former police chief, John Fiorill.

Quotable: “Unfortunately, our friends at Conestoga have not been very cooperative with us for paying bills,” Lehman said. “If we owe people, we owe people,” he said. Fellow supervisors agreed.

Legal status: The last docket entry on the litigation between the two townships Pequea pleading in January, which includes a counterclaim against Conestoga. “They walked out of a five-year deal, and we’re stuck,” said Lehman regarding the Fiorill lawsuit. “This is really shameful.”