When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 19.

What happened: The board unanimously adopted a resolution to lease the upstairs banquet room in the New Danville Fire Company station as the new police station.

Why it’s important: Chairman Harry Lehman said the $2,500 per month lease includes heat and electric service. The lease begins Dec. 1 and ends in 2025.

Quotable: “It was the smoothest negotiation I’ve ever been through,” Lehman said.

Background: The police department currently is based in the township municipal building on Millwood Road. Previously, the township shared full-time police service with Conestoga Township for 17 years. Although the township transitioned away from 24/7 police coverage in January, Lehman said Aug. 19 the township police “are a full-time police force,” and that sometimes they call the state police “to give us a little breather.”

Other happenings: The board voted unanimously to adopt new contracts with the police association and Chief John Michener. The contracts include 2% per year wage increases.