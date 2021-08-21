When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: After meeting in executive session prior to the public meeting, Pequea Township Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with legal action against Conestoga Township by authorizing a legal representative to file a writ of summons. The move follows months of failed attempts to recoup money from the dissolution of the Southern Regional Police Department.

Background: The Southern Regional Police Department provided full-time police service to both Pequea and Conestoga townships under the Southern Regional Police Commission for 13 years until it dissolved at the end of 2017. Since then, Conestoga Township has transitioned to state police coverage, while Pequea Township has maintained a local police department with limited reliance on the state police.

Why it’s important: At issue is a workers compensation settlement, among other things. In October, Pequea board Chairman Harry Lehman said he tried to sit down with Conestoga officials but they refused. Pequea board member E. John Hlavacek said Conestoga acted with “deception” throughout the process.

Quotable: “In hindsight, we should have filed against (Conestoga) a year ago,” Lehman said. “The gloves need to come off, and I have never lost a fight in my life.”

Cost: Lehman said the approximate cost of initiating the suit is $1,500 to $1,600. The cost will be thousands more if the township is required to file an official complaint.

Other happenings: Pequea supervisors appointed Kosta Kontanis to serve on the township Zoning Hearing Board. Kontanis replaces Thomas Haas, who was recently appointed supervisor to fill the seat of the late Anthony Cazillo. Kontanis’s term ends Jan. 3, 2023. The board also appointed Jason Kreider as alternate member to the zoning board.