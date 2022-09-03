When: Pequea Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: The board shared updated instructions on using American Rescue Plan Act funds and voted to purchase a new backhoe, build a new salt shed and upgrade the West Willow Fire Company station.

Why it’s important: With $414,000 in federal aid, the township is still about $300,000 short of funding all three objectives. Chairman Harry Lehman said the general fund can not absorb all of the difference. “We’ve got to be careful now,” Lehman said.

Background: Supervisors expect a salt shed to cost $225,000 to $250,000. The board voted to give $16,200 to the West Willow Fire Company for its station. Lehman said Chief Jason Topper has done a great job educating himself on finding grant money. Building upgrades will include new flooring and a generator. Replacing the township’s backhoe would be wiser than the estimated $25,000 for repairs and rentals, Lehman said.

Billboards: The board voted to oppose an 18-by-8-foot static billboard at 369 Millwood Road, at the intersection of Long Lane. Supervisor Eric Lucas explained the applicant is seeking a special exception to install the signage. He and other board members agreed the history of crashes at the location is a safety concern. Police Chief John Michener said 30% of the township's crashes occur along the stretch.

Quotable: “I’m a ‘property rights’ guy, but our primary responsibility is public safety,” Lehman said.

Other happenings: The board approved hiring a part-time police officer for $23 an hour. Supervisors say the officer’s full-time employment in Chester County is not a concern. The board tabled a decision until next month to schedule a hearing for small wireless facilities in public streets and other locations.

What’s next: Next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.