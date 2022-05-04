When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Supervisors discussed plans for a self-storage facility at the south side of West Penn Grant Road, just west of Route 272 South. The board granted a long list of waivers and approved the stormwater and land development plan for West Penn Grant Road Self Storage. The board also granted conditional approval for the facility’s sewer plan at the request of the owner, who cited pressure from his bank.

Background: Township officials confirm the plan has been thoroughly vetted by the township planning commission and zoning officer Mark Deimler. On advice from Deimler, the board tabled a decision on the planning module and took no action on a traffic study. On Jan. 26, the township planning commission signed off on the state Department of Environmental Protection planning module. At that time, owner Dan Murphy and Todd Shoaf from Pioneer Management told planners they are working on water and sewer plan approvals. The plan involved construction of six gated storage buildings to be built on the 6.1-acre parcel. Solanco Engineering issued a review letter on Feb. 5 on the final sewer and stormwater management plans.

Next steps: Shoaf and Murphy both appeared on April 20 to ask supervisors for a decision letter to send to Department of Environmental Protection. They will return in May to discuss the sewer and traffic studies.

Quotable: “Pequea Township has always had a reputation for taking stormwater seriously,” board Chairman Harry Lehman said prior to reviewing the list of waivers.

Fire company donations: The board voted to donate $61,000 to the township’s two fire companies, to be split equally.

Pandemic relief money: The board voted to purchase two additional police tasers using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Pequea originally budgeted to purchase two tasers from the general fund but realized a better deal by purchasing all four tasers at one time. Supervisors also voted to upgrade to a more secure WiFi and set aside $6,000 to do so, and they passed a resolution to purchase a standby generator with the ARPA funds.

Insurance: As part of Pequea’s cyber security upgrade, the board voted to increase the township's coverage from $250,000 to $1 million. The board also voted to increase the township’s liability insurance from $1 million to $2 million, through a combination of lower premiums and higher deductibles.