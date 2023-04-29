When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, April 19.

What happened: Four years and one month after the township’s former police chief filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the township, Pequea supervisors announced the suit has been settled.

Background: On March 20, 2019, John Fiorill, former police chief of the now-defunct Southern Regional Police Department, filed a lawsuit against Pequea and Conestoga townships and the Southern Regional Police Commission related to disparaging comments made against him in 2017, a year after he retired from the police department.

Basis of lawsuit: The lawsuit, according to newspaper records, began when Fiorill alleged that former Pequea Supervisor Cynthia Evans-Herr and Conestoga Supervisor John Berry collaborated with Conestoga Township resident Ben Vonderheide to put together a document — called the Blue Paper — that accused Fiorill of embezzlement, pension fraud, theft, sale of police weapons and bribery. Vonderheide introduced the document at a December 2017 board of supervisors meeting in Conestoga Township. Fiorill, at the time, had called the document “complete fiction.” The suit claims the document was an “intentional and malicious disparagement” of the former chief. The filing of the 2019 lawsuit in Lancaster County Court for damages “in excess of $50,000” came weeks after Fiorill gave a statement at meetings in both townships announcing that a multi-agency state investigation into the report exonerated him.

Quotable: “The Fiorill lawsuit has been settled. The attorneys came to an agreement and Chief Fiorill agreed it’s settled. It’s signed, sealed and delivered. We do not disclose the details. We can’t get into the money and all that,” Lehman told the audience.

No details: When reached by telephone the next day, Lehman said he “was locked down by counsel” and simply could not discuss anything related whatsoever to the settlement. He said the best he could offer was a suggestion to research past news articles or online county records.

Public records requests: On April 24, LNP | LancasterOnline submitted Right-to-Know Law requests for Fiorill’s settlement with Pequea and Conestoga townships regarding his breach of contract suit. Pequea responded April 25, stating it is seeking a 30-day extension. Conestoga has not yet replied.

Intervening years: Fiorill retired as police chief in 2016 as a way to alleviate budget issues within the department. The gesture was short-lived as the Southern Regional Police Department was dissolved in May 2017. That year, the so-called Blue Paper was also released. Conestoga Township subsequently opted for police coverage through the Pennsylvania State Police, while Pequea Township formed its own police department, which continues to operate.

Also: Pequea supervisors approved a settlement with Conestoga Township related to the accumulated sick time of police officers employed with the former Southern Regional Police Department. Lehman said the settlement creates a joint fund — funded equally — between both townships that would pay retiring police officers for their accumulated, unused sick time. No dollar amount was discussed, and Lehman said the fund would be separate from the township’s balance sheet. Conestoga supervisors have not yet approved this settlement, but Lehman said he expects that to happen May 2.