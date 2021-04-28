When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, April 21.

What happened: The board formally approved a letter vacating a bridge that connects to Providence Township. A resident of Providence, Daniel Glick, attended the meeting but was denied an opportunity to speak. Vacating a bridge means the township closes its use to the public, but private use could still be allowed, such as by a property owner.

Police insurance: The board unanimously approved one more year of tail insurance to cover the former Southern Regional Police Commission. The cost of the coverage is just over $5,000, which board member Anthony Cazillo called a “steal.”

Background: The commission oversaw the former regional police department, which provided police coverage to Conestoga and Pequea townships under a 2003 agreement. The two townships signed a termination agreement in 2017 following failed contract negotiations. Pequea Township took ownership of the police force in 2018. Conestoga was given the option to purchase police services from Pequea Township but opted not to do so.

Why it's important: The tail insurance will cover any new lawsuits against the Southern Regional Police Commission but only for things that occurred before June 1, 2018. Tail insurance extends the reporting period in which claims can be made even after a policy is ended. Board Chairman Harry Lehman said an accounting firm has been working with the two townships and their attorneys, but has not wrapped things up yet. Plans for a face-to-face meeting were called off by Conestoga’s attorney, Lehman said.

Quotable: “Conestoga owes us well in advance of $100,000, and it’s still growing,” Lehman said.

Other happenings: Lehman, responding to a resident’s inquiry, said the lawsuit involving John Fiorill, former Southern Regional police chief, is still ongoing. Aside from recent depositions, there have been executive sessions with the township solicitor. “I would love for it to be all out on the table,” Lehman said.