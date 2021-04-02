When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, March 31.

What happened: The five board members discussed a series of road improvements and awarded contracts at a special meeting attended by only three other township residents. The township had budgeted more than $332,000 for this year’s road projects. Board Chairman Harry Lehman and Supervisor Scott Edwards noted a “cushion” of $82,000, notwithstanding an escalator clause.

Background: The bids were opened on March 29. Road construction will take place along two sections of Penn Grant Road and several other township roadways, including Herrville Road, Brooks Avenue, Linestown Road, Pleasant View Drive and other neighborhood roads.

Why it’s important: Pennsy Supply won the paving contract at $180,772. Martin Paving won the seal coat contract at $44,695. Both projects will be paid for out of the state highway fund. Supervisor E. John Hlavacek voted against the bid by Pennsy Supply, stating that crack sealing is “a waste of money.” Long’s Paving won the contract for repaving the township parking lot at $18,700.

Other happenings: The board unanimously approved a request by township resident Barbara Long to install a memorial bench at Silver Mine Park in honor of her late husband, who was a frequent visitor of the park. The proposed location for the bench is near the peninsula. It will come at no cost to the township.