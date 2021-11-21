When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: The board unanimously approved roughly $15,000 in payroll benefits under the American Rescue Plan, which permits bonus payments to full- and part-time employees. The employees will receive an additional 50 cents per hour on the Nov. 26 payroll.

Why it's important: Board Chairman Harry Lehman explained the bonus money is available to all township employees who worked within a certain amount of time. That includes police, road crew and office workers. In addition, the board approved a $1.50 hourly wage increase to road crew workers.

Quotable: “We value our employees and they showed us good faith (during the pandemic),” Lehman said.

Budget considerations: The board voted 3-1 to consider a resolution to transfer $300,000 from the capital reserve fund to operating expenses but tabled a vote on the transfer until Dec. 15. Supervisor Tom Haas recommended putting half of the money into the salt shed and the other half into equipment purchases. Lehman noted Haas has also been looking into grant money. Supervisor E. John Hlavacek opposed the resolution, saying there is a greater need for financing the township's culverts, which are in bad shape. Fellow board members said the township would address culverts through other means. Board member Eric Lucas was absent.

Public comments: Herrville Road residents Ian and Kia Weber approached the board about stormwater damage they claim was caused by a neighboring property. The Webers contend they have already taken up the issue with the township engineer, to no avail. Board members agreed they had no power to intervene and suggested the Webers retain a lawyer. The couple also reported overweight and speeding commercial vehicles along Shiprock Road, which police Chief John Michener said he would investigate. Resident Jackie Johns inquired about comments at recent Conestoga Township meetings pertaining to litigation over the former Southern Regional Police Commission. Lehman said he appreciated her interest but would not comment.

Other happenings: The board will vote next month on an ordinance to increase the annual compensation of newly elected or appointed supervisors from $1,875 to $2,500.