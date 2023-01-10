When: Pequea Township budget hearing and regular meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: The board unanimously adopted the 2023 budget with no tax increase. The only significant change since November was the board’s decision to invest $55,000 for a new police vehicle, which includes all the equipment. During the regular business meeting, the board made a series of financial decisions, including the following: the purchase of certificates of deposit; the transfer $456,000 of unencumbered money from the general fund to capital reserves; and establish a separate fund for the West Penn Grant Road bridge.

Bridge cost: Supervisor E. John Hlavacek noted the $75,000 bridge fund would not make it right, but is a path toward that goal. The estimated cost to make the bridge wider and higher is $500,000.

Also: Chairman Harry Lehman said the board’s financial decisions were driven by rising interest rates and having some surpluses in 2022. He said township officials could not comment on some things that are “legal in nature.”

Wages: The board set 2023 wages for part-time police officers at $25.50 but tabled a decision to hire an additional part-time officer until January.

Facilities: The board approved quotes to paint the township building and replace eight windows.

Quotable: “This building needs painted,” Lehman said. “Hopefully in 2024 it will get a new roof.”

What’s next: The board will hold a hearing on small wireless facilities at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, prior to the regular business meeting.