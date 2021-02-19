When: Pequea Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors recognized the employment of Aaron Haun as a part-time police officer at the wage of $23 per hour.

Why it’s important: The hiring of Haun was ultimately left up to Chief John Michener, who said Wednesday that he consulted with Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. Board members noted the new hiring could take the township a little bit over budget.

Background: Michener said Haun will require minimal training, as he is already working for the Quarryville Police Department, which uses the same reporting system. Haun was among the group of county police officers who attended the Presidential inauguration last month in Washington, D.C., under Michener’s command.

Other happenings: The board awarded a contract to Fisher Painting to paint Silver Mine Barn. Fisher will receive $12,900 to paint the barn red later this year.