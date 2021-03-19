When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, March 17.

What happened: The board voted to take steps to give up all rights and responsibilities concerning the Radcliff Road bridge, which also borders Providence Township. Board member E. John Hlavacek cast a dissenting vote while acknowledging the bridge is a liability and a “bad design.”

Background: The bridge has been a source of contention since it was closed in 2013. Last September, the board discussed engineering to repair the bridge, which is used by the Amish community and serves as a drafting site for the local fire companies. The two townships share responsibility for clearing debris. Although opening the bridge would help ease the burden on the Amish, supervisors said Amish are relying on drivers more now than they did seven years ago.

What’s next: Supervisors will draft a letter, to be approved next month, letting Providence Township know they wish to give up any grant money from the state Department of Transportation for the bridge’s repair. Chairman Harry Lehman said he recently met with zoning officer Mark Deimler and the Providence Township manager to discuss the need for guardrails at the bridge; PennDOT will not pay for guardrails. The estimated cost to replace the bridge would be $2 million.

Quotable: “We need to bail out,” said Lehman, noting the mounting liability issues. “Let’s give the bridge to Providence.”

Other happenings: The board awarded contract to Mar-Allen Concrete Products for the Silver Mine Road Bridge Repair. The bid of $54,342 was significantly less than the next bidder.

Special meeting: The board will hold a special meeting March 31 to award contracts for 2021 road projects.