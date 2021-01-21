When: Pequea Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 20.

What happened: Supervisors discussed upcoming road projects in their first general business meeting this year.

Why it’s important: Township officials plan road paving projects out of the state highway fund. Portions of Penn Grant Road, Pleasant View Drive, Casey Drive, Herrville Road, Brooks Avenue and Linestown Road are in line for such improvements this year. Most upcoming road projects were approved by all five returning board members. Supervisor E. John Hlavacek voted against paving a portion of Penn Grant Road, stating he felt some other roads were more important.

Other happenings: The board unanimously approved the repair of the Silver Mine Bridge in an addendum item, as recommended by the township engineer RETTEW.

Quotable: “It’s about time we start fixing bridges,” Hlavacek said.

Car show: Township officials approved plans for a spring fundraiser to support first responders. Organizer Bob Heckrote presented plans for the township car show and barbecue, which will take place May 8 at the West Willow Fire Company, the day before Mother’s Day. Proceeds from the event will be split among the police department and the fire departments. Heckrote noted last year’s fundraiser did not take place due to the pandemic.