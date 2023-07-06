When: Pequea Township Board of Supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: The board granted conditional approval for a stormwater management plan and waiver request for the Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning based on a June 4 letter from the township engineer. The new early learning center is at the site of the former New Danville Mennonite School, 393 Long Lane.

Background: Catherine Hershey Schools acquired the 12.4-acre property last year for $3 million. Other Catherine Hershey Schools are being planned in Lancaster city and Mount Joy Township.

Details: Mark Hackenburg, principal with RGS Associates, outlined aspects of the project, including construction of a 700-square-foot building addition for a loading dock, creation of two age-based playgrounds, expansion of parking areas, and changes to the drop-off areas for security purposes. Plans have already been approved by the zoning hearing board. Representatives from the school and construction company also addressed the board.

Quotable: Director Kresta Horn said the center is “so excited to be part of the community” by partnering with local school districts to help children get ready for kindergarten. While affiliated with the Milton Hershey School, which is a boarding school, Horn said the goal of the Catherine Hershey Schools is for students to stay with their parents or guardians. “We’re a tuition-free program ... for families that qualify,” Horn said. “We want to move the whole family forward.”

What’s next: Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of this year. The school is projected to open for staff professional development in 2024.

Police: By a vote of 4-1, the board approved the purchase of a second new fully equipped police cruiser for $53,523. Chair Harry Lehman said police Chief John Michener got a grant that allowed the department to beat a price increase and keep the fleet “uniform.” Supervisor H. John Hlavacek said his dissenting vote was based on the choice of a Ford Motor Company product. Township officials said there are no other choices. The board also unanimously approved the purchase of six new police radios for $15,000. Michener said the township saved 65% by participating in a multi-county purchase.

Other happenings: Township officials updated residents on the Radcliff Road bridge project, saying the township will work with Providence Township to apply for grant money in July.