When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to proceed with road improvements for which the township budgeted $500,000 from the general fund and highway fund.

Roadwork planned: The roads being put out for bid are Nettie Lane, Leaman Road, Shultz Road, Second Lock Road, Nolt Avenue, Budview Drive, and Byerland Church Road. The township also plans to do in-house stormwater work on Linestown Road. Chairman Harry Lehman said after the meeting that road bids are expected by March.

American Rescue Plan expenditures: Supervisors unanimously voted to spend $20,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to upgrade the police department’s technology. The township will invest the money in four special duty laptops for the police cruisers, four new computers for the police station and necessary upgrades.

Other funds disbursed: The board approved a donation of $10,806 to Lancaster EMS, as requested. While $6,806 of the donation will be paid with relief money, the township had budgeted $4,000 for the ambulance company. A donation of $1,000 will be made to the Lancaster Public Library to help pay for the broadband access program for virtual school learning.

Leadership: Lehman was reelected chairman at the Jan. 3 organization meeting. Thomas Haas was elected vice chairman. Newly elected supervisor Michael Novak joined the board, which includes returning board members E. John Hlavacek and Eric Lucas.