When: Pequea Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 16. All board members were present.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to award a contract for construction of a new salt shed to Fivepointville Excavating, which bid $185,945.00.

Background: The new salt shed represents the first of three phases to upgrade township facilities in a project that has been long discussed.

Details: The shed will be built at the far end of the township parking lot. Work is slated to begin in late December and wrap up in early March. The second phase will involve tearing down the existing salt shed/equipment storage building and replacing it with a new 5,000-square-foot building to be used for equipment storage. The project is scheduled to begin in late March after another bidding process. The final phase includes upgrading and painting the municipal building on Millwood Road.

Other happenings: Darren Huegel was appointed to the board of auditors to fill the position Dennis Miller held until January 2024. The board voted to establish Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust accounts for the general fund and recreation fund, and to purchase certificates of deposit to maximize returns due to rising interest rates. The purchase of a $250,000 one-year CD at 4.75% will benefit the recreation fund. Chairman Harry Lehman said the board will be making more investment decisions over the next two months.

Quotable: "We're going to pick up a lot of money," Lehman said.

What's next: The hearing to adopt the 2023 budget will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 prior to the regular board meeting.