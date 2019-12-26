When: Budget adoption hearing, Dec. 18.
What happened: Supervisors adopted the 2020 budgets at a special hearing before the regular board meeting. The general fund budget totals $1.74 million. The tax rate will remain at 1.567 mills, or $157 for a home assessed at $100,000.
Response: Supervisor Cynthia Evans-Herr was absent because of illness but passed along an official statement saying she felt the budget numbers were “contrived.”
Background: Township officials faced extra scrutiny during the budget adoption process after its controversial decision to scale back local police coverage from full time to part time earlier in the year.
Why it’s important: The approved general fund budget places more money into roadwork. The township is looking to repave 37 miles of road in 2020 and fix the salt shed that is about to fall down.
Police force: When asked, supervisors Chairman Donald R. Purdum Jr. said the township would not consider going back to full-time police next year because the required roadwork would put the budget in the negative. Board members said they are unaware if Martic Township is interested in regionalizing for police coverage, but Supervisor Anthony Cazillo said he would consider a full-time police department if there was a windfall of money.
Quotable: Residents Keith Haun and Meredith Cooke had harsh words for Purdum during the budget adoption hearing. “Do you believe the (nonsense) coming out of your own mouth?” Haun asked. “I don’t know why all of a sudden there’s going to be 72 sinkholes in Pequea Township,” Cooke said.