When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 18. Board member Michael Novak was absent.

What happened: Supervisors tabled a request for fire company fuel donations but discussed opportunities to support the township’s two volunteer fire companies in the coming year. The four attending supervisors voted unanimously to approve the 2023 calendar of events for both West Willow Fire Company and New Danville Fire Company, as many fundraising events require workers’ compensation coverage provided by the township. Supervisor Eric Lucas said tabling the vote on fuel donations should not be misconstrued as “blowing them off.”

Background: Chairman Harry Lehman explained he and former supervisor Rob Reidenbach studied the fire companies in 2016. Lehman said there had been no increase in the township’s annual donation to the fire companies from 2016 through 2022. A change will be made this year increasing the total donation from $61,000 ($30,500 to each fire company) to $68,000.

Why it’s important: Both fire chiefs were present. Lehman praised the fire departments for being trustworthy and frugal. Unfortunately, Lehman said the recent request for fuel donations came after the township’s budget workshops for 2023. He and Vice Chairman Thomas Haas said the board would discuss the fuel requests later this year.

Other happenings: The board discussed opportunities to shore up the township’s investments and passed resolutions to invest $250,000 in a one-year certificate of deposit at an interest rate of 5%, and to transfer money from a PNC money market account to a PLIGT account at a rate of 3%. Lehman said the township expects to earn $15,000 in interest.

Also: Prior to the regular business meeting, the board held a hearing pertaining to small wireless facilities and passed an ordinance to establish an application procedure and penalties for violations to implement the facilities within the township.

What’s next: A resident inquired about the status of two lawsuits the township is involved in. Lehman said the case of former Southern Regional Police Chief John Fiorill against the former regional police commission and the townships is in the negotiation process. He said he would have better information next month on the lawsuit of Pequea Township v. Conestoga Township.