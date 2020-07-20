When: Pequea supervisors meeting, July 15.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a new police policy manual.

Why it’s important: When questioned by a resident, board members confirmed the policy addresses use of force. Supervisor E. John Hlavacek raised concerns about a paragraph he said didn’t “fit the current climate.” The paragraph discusses when officers can shoot a fleeing person. Police Chief John Michener said the policy has been vetted by attorneys, and the particular ruling (Tennessee v. Garner) has been held up by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Quotable: “We’re not just shooting people because they’re running away,” Michener said. “It’s better (for everyone) to have (the paragraph) in there.”

Additional comments: Supervisor Chairman Harry Lehman also commented “ ‘Black Lives Matter’ is a political matter. We’re not here to get into the weeds. What they do in California, we don’t do here in the armpits of Lancaster County.” Lehman also explained that the township is adopting a whole new policy written by an outside source that writes similar policies all over the state.

Background: The township transitioned from a full-time to a part-time police department last year, now sharing patrol duties with the state police. Previously, a full-time regional police department served both Pequea and Conestoga townships. As of last August, Pequea Township employed six full-time officers. At the beginning of the meeting, Lehman said Pennsylvania State Police would not be filing any criminal charges after an investigation into the former Southern Regional Police Department.

Other happenings: The board recently held an executive session with legal counsel to negotiate the lease of the New Danville Fire Company station for township business. The ongong negotiations are for the police department to use the upstairs banquet room.

New business: The board passed resolutions appointing the new township treasurer, Dawn Rineer, as chief administrative officer of the uniformed and nonuniformed pension plans. Rineer also was appointed administrator of health care and other benefits purchased through Benecon.