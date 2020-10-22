When: Pequea supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: Compensation for police, road crew and office workers make up the majority of the township’s $1.77 million spending plan next year, the bulk of which is paid by real estate and earned income taxes. The board has also proposed to allocate about $86,000 to roads and bridges. The budget proposal shows no tax increase.

Background: Chairman Harry Lehman said the board drafted its budget in one meeting and was available for public review at the Oct. 21 meeting.

What’s next: The board announced a public hearing for the 2021 budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, just prior to the regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m.

Public comments: Two couples from the Summerfield development inquired about the lack of police protection following some recent criminal incidents. David and Nancy Griesmeyer of Lawton Court asked why the township does not have enough money for overnight police coverage. Neighbor John Birkenbine noted there have been “a lot of problems down there” including a car stolen and tools taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Quotable: “I hate to pull a handgun on somebody that’s in my truck, and wait for state police to respond,” said Birkenbine, referring to the township’s partial reliance on state police.

Official responds: While admitting the state police don’t always respond fast enough, Lehman described similar incidents in West Lampeter Township where there is still 24-hour local police coverage. He also explained the township ended up with reduced police protection after neighboring municipality Conestoga Township terminated the agreement for the Southern Regional Police Department in 2017.

Legal action: The board confirmed the township is now taking steps to sue Conestoga Township, in order to recoup money from dissolution of the regional police force. Lehman said he tried to sit down with Conestoga officials to “work out numbers” and avoid litigation, but they refused. Board member E. John Hlavacek said Conestoga acted with “deception.” The township has earmarked $80,000 for legal services.