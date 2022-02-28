When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: Township officials discussed plans to look into a new vehicle for the road crew and construction of a new salt shed.

Decision-making: Vice Chairman Tom Haas explained the township is moving forward quickly with bids for a new truck, which will be equipped with a proper bed, salt spreader and plow. Because of inflation, Haas said the township will not sit on a decision at the risk of losing purchasing power. He said dealers have a limited number of vehicles available, and the township may end up using different companies for the vehicle and other truck features.

Why it’s important: The township has $275,000 budgeted for the truck and expects to have leftover money. The township also has $200,000 set aside for a new salt shed and pole barn to store equipment. Haas said he has been working with the township engineer, Mark Deimler, to tear down the current salt shed and replace it with one similar to that in neighboring Providence Township.

Road crew: The board approved the hiring of Scott Edwards, former roadmaster and supervisor, to serve on the road crew as a part-time CDL driver, effective Feb. 10. Last week the current roadmaster sustained an injury and Lehman approached Edwards to step in. The board approved his compensation at $22.28 per hour, which is the same as other members of the road crew. It was not clear whether the current roadmaster’s injury was sustained on the job.

Special meeting: A special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 3 to authorize the purchase of the vehicle. The reason for the special meeting is to lock in the price before an expected price increase. Chairman Harry Lehman said they expect to take possession of the vehicle in the third quarter of the year.

Other happenings: The board approved the sale of eight pieces of unused equipment on the Municibid site. Lehman said some municipalities in Perry, Huntingdon, and Clinton counties may have interest in items the township is not using. Also, the board granted a special request for a couple to hold their wedding ceremony at Silver Mine Park in August. The wedding party has agreed to take on all responsibilities. Because the guest list is under 300, it is not considered a public gathering and there is no park fee. Lehman said the couple plans to make a donation.