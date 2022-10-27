When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: The board unanimously approved compensation packages for both union and non-union township employees. In separate votes, the board passed "3-3-3" pay increases and a fully-funded health care package for full-time workers.

Details: Under the terms of the contract, negotiated with AFSCME, on-call officers who get called out will be paid a minimum of three hours. Those who don't get called out will be paid two hours for being on call.

Why it’s important: Full-time workers will receive 3% pay increases on Jan. 1 of 2023, 2024, and 2025. The township will completely cover health care benefits for all full-time employees and cover family members at 50%. Chairman Harry Lehman explained it is most beneficial to everyone to offer lower health care expenses in lieu of higher wages.

Quotable: “As a retired businessman, I’m always looking at the bottom line. A deal is only a good deal if it benefits both parties,” Lehman said. “I don’t want to lose any of them,” Lehman said in reference to all township employees.

Police contract: The board also voted to offer police officers a buy-back option for vacation pay over the summer months when the department gets inundated with vacation requests. The deal lets officers sell back up to half of their yearly allotment of vacation, not to exceed two weeks. Police Chief John Michener was present and expressed approval. Board member Eric Lucas said the agreement is “a win for everybody.”

Other happenings: The board tabled until next month discussion on small wireless facilities on the advice of their solicitor and zoning officer.

The board approved language to advertise the bid package for a new salt shed. The board also voted to sell a used backhoe through Municibid to offset the cost of buying a new backhoe, saying the plan was more beneficial than doing a trade-in.