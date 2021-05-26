When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, May 19, in person.

What happened: The five board members unanimously approved steps to reduce congestion and accidents along one of the township’s most problematic roads. The board authorized Pequea police Chief John Michener to contact the Department of Transportation for the desired traffic changes at two intersections of Marticville Road (Route 324).

Baumgardner intersection: Township officials want to install permanent stop signs at the three-way intersection of Baumgardner Road and Marticville Road.

Long Lane intersection: In three separate votes, the board approved measures to widen the right shoulder at Long Lane (Route 741) and Marticville Road, add a right turn lane, and install a flashing “red signal ahead” sign over Long Lane, before a knob in the road that is the site of many rear-end accidents. The road widening would be done at the state Department of Transportation’s expense, supervisors explained.

Police equipment: The board unanimously approved the purchase of three police body cameras and three police dash cameras. The total cost for the 5-year agreement is $40,235. Supervisor Eric Lucas said the investment is absolutely needed to protect the department.

Southern Regional police update: The board, after taking an executive session at the beginning of the meeting, placed two addendum items on the agenda relating to the former Southern Regional Police Department. Pequea supervisors instructed no more checks to be signed by Pequea officials until they give further instructions. The board also instructed the chairman to seek a litigation attorney if no settlement is reached with Conestoga Township by the June 16 board meeting.