When: Pequea supervisors meeting, June 16, in person.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to disperse annual donations to three emergency services entities. The township will give $61,000 to be divided equally between the New Danville Fire Company and West Willow Fire Company. Lancaster EMS will receive a donation of $3,000.

Also: Board members discussed opportunities for all three nonprofit organizations to receive additional money via the federal American Rescue Plan, which the board accepted by resolution.

Background: Donation money to the fire companies and to Lancaster EMS was previously budgeted.

Drug task force: The five board members unanimously declined making a donation to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force at this time, as nothing was previously budgeted. Chairman Harry Lehman, who serves as the police liaison, made a statement explaining he has voted different ways since 2011 in financial support for the drug task force. Lehman said the requested amount of $4,600 is “too much right now,” as the township is already over budget this year in terms of police, including hiring a new officer.

Federal money: The board agreed to open a separate interest-bearing account with Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust to accept federal money under the American Rescue Plan. Board members shared some wariness over the federal money due to stipulations as to where it could be used. As such, the board also voted to use an attorney for any such decisions.

Other happenings: The board approved a conflict waiver involving township solicitor McNees, Wallace & Nurick. The firm, which has represented the township for the past several years, also represents Verizon, which seeks to install a cellphone tower within the township.