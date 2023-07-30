When: Pequea Township board of supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: Township supervisors approved an application request for a utility crossing of Route 272 North.

Background: Ferfeldt Investments LLC of Ponte Vedra, Florida is seeking to redevelop three tracts of land at and adjacent to 3102 Willow Street Pike. The properties are currently not serviced by public water. Developers are proposing to tap into a water main located on the east side of Route 272 in a West Lampeter Township housing development and run a water line to their site.

More Pequea Township News:

Why it matters: Chair Harry Lehman said because the water line, a public utility, would run underneath a state highway, the township, not the developer, must approve and file the request with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

What’s being built: Ferfeldt wants to redevelop the large triangular-shaped tract at the southern end of Willow Street where Routes 272 North and South rejoin from their split at the northern end of Willow Street. Although not mentioned in township documents, Lehman said the site, formerly a manufactured-shed retailer, will be home to a future Wawa convenience store.

More: According to the zoning hearing board’s July agenda, developers are seeking nearly 15 special exceptions and variances to develop the site, which in addition to a convenience store, would also have fueling stations, a car wash and a medical office building.

Water capacity: Lehman said water from the line being tapped is supplied by the City of Lancaster and that ample supply and pressure exists. Fire departments from West Lampeter and Pequea did not have any concerns.

State rep visit: In making his rounds to municipalities in his 97th legislative district, state representative Steven Mentzer paid a visit to Pequea. Lehman asked state legislators to consider revisions to the state’s Right-to-Know Law and how it impacts municipalities financially. Lehman outlined a recent incident where LNP | LancasterOnline sought information on a legal document related to the John Fiorill settlement and was denied the information. An LNP staff writer subsequently submitted a Right-to-Know request with the township. However, Lehman, who said all Right-to-Know requests are sent to the township’s solicitor for review, said before the township had an opportunity to fully respond, LNP had obtained the information from other sources. (LNP received the settlement from Pequea's solicitor on May 25).

Quotable: “We spent $300 (in legal fees) on that request. It’s bull—,” he said.

Police blotter: A speed detail in the 200 block of West Penn Grant Road on June 2 netted 10 vehicles for speeding. The detail was cut short, however, when another vehicle struck and damaged the speed detection equipment.