When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: The five board members unanimously voted for final adoption of the 2022 township budget, with no tax hike, following a series of recent budget workshops. The board is keeping the real estate tax rate at 1.567 mills to balance the $2.288 million spending plan.

What it means: One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $313.40 tax bill.

Highlights: The board unanimously approved the $195,000 highway fund budget, while the $84,000 the board voted 4-1 to approve the recreation budget, with E. John Hlavacek dissenting.

Capital reserves: The board passed a resolution to transfer of $250,000 of general fund money to capital reserves, with half being allocated to roads, culverts, and bridge projects, and the other half to equipment purchases.

Other happenings: Residents and fellow board members praised outgoing supervisor Scott Edwards for his “tireless and extensive” service to the township. Michael Novak was elected in November to fill the vacant seat.

Meeting schedule: The board set all 2022 meeting dates for the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.