When: Pequea supervisors meeting, July 21.

What happened: The board unanimously appointed Thomas Haas as interim supervisor, filling the seat of the late Anthony Cazillo Jr., whose term expires in January. Magisterial District Judge William Benner was present to swear in Haas, who took his seat at the table with fellow board members Harry Lehman, Scott Edwards, E. John Hlavacek and Eric Lucas. The board then went about a swift but thorough reorganization process to fill Cazillo’s various positions. Edwards was elected vice-chairman of the board. Hlavacek was appointed as representative to the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee. Haas was appointed to serve as fire company liaison, with supervisors noting his long involvement with the New Danville Fire Company.

Background: Cazillo died suddenly on June 30 at the age of 26, having already achieved many goals for the township despite his youth and short time in office. He had also recently been married. Haas, Cazillo’s successor on the board, operates Cherry Hill Orchards and has regularly attended township meetings.

In remembrance: In the first regular meeting since Cazillo’s passing, supervisors paid tribute to their fellow board member by holding a moment of silence at the start of the meeting, with all stating a few words to honor him. Throughout the meeting, board members highlighted Cazillo’s achievements as supervisor, including securing grant money while serving on the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee. Cazillo's father, Frank Cazillo, spoke briefly during public comments with wife Susan by his side. They thanked police Chief John Michener and other first responders who came to their son’s aid on the morning of June 30. They also thanked the people of Pequea Township for shaping Anthony’s confidence in local government. The Cazillos presented the board with a framed memento of their son.

Quotable: “We have been blessed in spite of him passing away,” Frank Cazillo said. Commenting on an LNP | LancasterOnline article in which supervisors expressed their love for Cazillo, his father said, “He loved you too.”

Other happenings: The board unanimously approved the hiring of Richard Imhoff Jr. as a part-time police officer at a rate of $23 per hour. The board also approved minutes of two recent special meetings in which they hired a new roadmaster and promoted a part-time secretary to a full-time position.