When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting and public hearing, July 19.

What happened: Supervisors held a brief hearing before the start of their regular monthly meeting in which they unanimously approved zoning ordinance changes addressing short-term rentals in the township’s agricultural district.

Why it’s important: The board has held several meetings and hearings over past months aimed at addressing the growing market for short-term rentals. The changes were made to a section of the township’s zoning ordinance that address special exception uses within the agricultural zone. The changes now include definitions and criteria for short-term rentals within the agricultural district where farmers supplement their incomes through these rentals.

Changes: Amendments to the ordinance included definitions for a bed and breakfast, short-term rental and residential occupancy. More than 30 new regulations for short-term rentals were also outlined. Most were aimed at health and safety requirements for occupants of the short-term rental structures, such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, electrical outlets, sewage disposal (many farms have septic systems) and issues related to the 911 system.

Dog ordinance: The board will hold a hearing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to adopt a new dog ordinance.

Quotable: “We have a real problem in the township with loose dogs. We just signed a check yesterday for what, $1,400, $1,500, to the SPCA,” Chair Harry Lehman said.

Pandemic relief funds: The board unanimously approved spending $12,500 from American Rescue Plan Act funds for the removal and disposal of obsolete underground fuel storage tanks on the township’s property.

County meeting: The board approved a request from the Lancaster County Commissioners to hold one of their meetings at the township building at 7 p.m. April 10.