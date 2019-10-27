Whether serving in official capacities or behind the scenes, many people play crucial roles in fostering community spirit in Salunga and Landisville. LNP caught up with a few of them.
Nancy Neff
A Millersville University graduate, Nancy Neff has been a teacher for 39 years, the last 25 for first graders in the Hempfield School District
Neff knows she has enough years of service to retire, but she can’t bring her self to do it.
“I don’t know what in the world I would do,” she says.
Neff, who lives in Landisville, says she has come to appreciate how important the school is to people in the community.
“This campus is very much a part of the parents, activities, their lifestyle. It’s like their second home, almost,” she says.
And Neff says she also has become attached to the town where she chuckles about not being able to make a quick trip to a store because of former students who are everywhere.
“I love the people that live in Landisville. I love the quaintness of the town,” she says.
Neff especially likes the Landisville Camp Meeting, which allowed students in for an end-of-the-year campout, while also being a calm spot in what can be a busy area.
“That’s a favorite spot,” she says. “It's very calming to me.”
Carrie Swarr
For Carrie Swarr, a church outing six years ago in Landisville got her thinking about joining a part-time religious community in the center of town.
Four years ago, Swarr and her husband, Lonnie, answered the call, buying a cottage on the wooded tract near Hempfield High School and knitting themselves into the life of the Landisville Camp Meeting.
“It’s a hilarious experiment in multidenominational, multigenerational fellowship. And it’s awesome,” says Swarr, who is now president of the 85-member association that owns and manages the property she jokes is “Mount Gretna on a budget.”
Swarr, who lives in Manheim with her husband and three children, is a member of a different church but says there’s nothing like being able to “retreat” with her fellow Christians, many of whom live in other states, in Landisville.
“When you drive through the fence, there’s just a peace in here,” she says of the camp meeting, where the season runs from Apri 1 to Oct. 31.
In addition to helping organize regular social events for the association, Swarr also helps oversee the practical logistics of the camp, which has some aging cottages and was recently forced to cut down many of its stately trees because of an invasive pest.
“God has been faithful, and we just keep keeping on,” she says.
Millie Brubaker
For Millie Brubaker, a high school teacher has had a lifelong impact.
Brubaker, who grew up in Salunga, had Amos Herr for a “Problems of Democracy” class when she was in high school. Herr, chairman of the social studies department, was a member of one of the original families that settled in the area and was a frequent lecturer on the area’s history.
In his will, Herr donated his family homestead to East Hempfield Township for a park, while the farmhouse has been preserved as a museum.
“If it wasn’t for his foresight, they wouldn’t have this,” she says of Herr, who died in 1987.
The property and house is owned by the township but maintained by the Amos Herr House Foundation & Historical Society, of which Brubaker has been the secretary and animating force for more than 20 years.
The grounds, which are part of the park, are open year-round, making an ideal spot for a picnic or a photographer’s backdrop. Brubaker says she likes that the property is central to the community life in the area, while also hoping visitors appreciate her former teacher’s legacy.
“Many people aren’t aware of the history,” she says.
Ron Cooper
One of the oldest families in Salunga, the Coopers have had a car service business in the center of the village since the 1950s.
Ron Cooper, the third-generation owner of the business, says he is among those who remember the competition between nearby villages.
As new people have moved in, that rivalry has faded over the years, with Cooper himself opening an auto sales business several years ago in the longtime rival town.
“When I was young, I would have never dreamed I would have owned a business in Landisville,” says Cooper, who took over the family business in 1980.
While Cooper says some of the appreciation of the towns’ histories is lost on some of his newer neighbors, he’s doing his best to preserve the past, particularly with the museum he set up at his service center in Salunga.
The collection, begun by his grandfather and expanded by his father, is centered around the history of the villages of Salunga and Landisville, with artifacts donated by local residents.
“People do bring stuff in. It gives them an option, rather than just throw it away,” he says. “I don’t like to see the history lost.”
Michelle and Abby Benedict
Michelle Benedict spent some 25 years working at restaurants in and around Elizabethtown before deciding to open one of her own with her daughter, Abby.
Miss Calee’s Eats ‘N’ Treats, which debuted in June 2014, took part of a one-time grocery store in Landisville that had been the home to a string of restaurants before.
The restaurant at 329 Main St. was named for Abby’s daughter, who was 2 when it opened, but recently turned 8. Opening a new restaurant in an unfamiliar town was initially a little scary, Benedict says.
“When we first came here, nobody knew who we were, and we didn’t know anyone around here,” she says.
But she has since come to appreciate the town and her customers who have helped the business thrive to the point where she is thinking about expanding.
“We’re here because of them,” she says.
This year, Michelle Benedict also started feeding the Hempfield football team before its Friday night games, a catering job that requires preparing food for 85 players.