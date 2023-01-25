Hidden Still Spirits in Hershey is set to make a large expansion that will increase both its restaurant size and its spirit production capabilities.

Already the state’s largest distillery of Pennsylvania straight bourbon whiskey, the expansion will include a new, nearly 40-foot tall column still that will increase the spirit production, according to Jack Raudenbush, the facility operations engineer. The facility is currently able to produce 150,000 bottles a year – after the upcoming expansion, that number will increase to 400,000 bottles a year.

While the new column still is in its final design, it being nearly 40-feet tall will make it the tallest in Pennsylvania and one of the tallest in the country, Raudenbush said. The new column will arrive in June but will take two to three months for it to become operational, Raudenbush said.

“The intention of constructing this new still will allow us to grow our bottle sales and distribution to Pennsylvania and surrounding states,” Raudenbush said. “By increasing our capacity, we will be able to meet current and future demands of our quality bourbon and whiskey products.”

The new distilling tower is expected to be finished by mid-2023.

The upcoming expansion will also include a 40-seat patio enclosure with an outdoor bar and new corporate offices, which Raudenbush said will be finished by May 2023. There are also plans for a 70-person cigar lounge and event space, which will be finished early 2024.

Hidden Still Spirits was incorporated in 2014 in Lebanon before moving to Hershey in 2020. Both the distillery and restaurant are located in the former Hershey Chocolate buildings at 505 W. Chocolate Ave.