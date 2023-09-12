College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Bainbridge — Matthew Blaine Hoffer, Bachelor of Science in welding & fabrication engineering technology. Brownstown — Trent D. Martin, Bachelor of Science in construction management. Elverson — Nathan Carsley, Associate of Applied Science in concrete science technology. Ephrata — Britney S. Kattau, Associate of Applied Science in nursing. Honey Brook — Aden N. Rodkey, Bachelor of Science in game & simulation programming, cum laude. Lancaster — Louis Thomas Cesarone, Bachelor of Science in welding & fabrication engineering technology; Vi Nha Ciccone, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, summa cum laude; Beshoy Ayoub Farid, Lancaster, Bachelor of Science in building science and sustainable design: architectural technology concentration. Landisville — Justin Thomas Baker, Bachelor of Science in industrial design, cum laude. Lincoln University — Elise Anne Miller, Bachelor of Science in graphic design. Lititz — Jonah M. Wood, Bachelor of Science in engineering design technology, cum laude, and Associate of Applied Science in engineering CAD technology, honors. Manheim — Kyle L. Hoffsmith, Bachelor of Science in information assurance & cyber security. Middletown — Ryan D. Berstler, Bachelor of Science in construction management; Kenneth Paul Britcher III, Bachelor of Science in applied management; Blake Michael Jacoby, Bachelor of Science in construction management. Millersville — Hunter Steven Rowley, Associate of Applied Arts in advertising art; Cole V. Spezialetti, Associate of Applied Science in heating, ventilation & air conditioning technology. Mohnton — Levi J. Weitzel, Associate of Applied Science in welding technology, high honors; Zachary Wisner, Bachelor of Science in network administration & engineering technology, magna cum laude, and Associate of Applied Science in information technology: network & user support, high honors. Morgantown — Vincenzo Giovanni DiFabrizio, Associate of Applied Science in engineering CAD technology; Joshua D. Schreckengast, Morgantown, Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering technology, cum laude, and Associate of Applied Science in engineering CAD technology, honors, and Associate of Applied Science in machine tool technology, honors. Mount Gretna — Anna M. Grimshaw, Bachelor of Science in graphic design, cum laude. Mount Joy — James Steven Thornton, Associate of Applied Science in diesel technology. New Holland — Andrew Sudbrack, Bachelor of Science in software development & information management, magna cum laude. Reinholds — Tristan J. Current, Associate of Applied Science in forest technology, honors.

