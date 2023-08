College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Spirit Hurst. Denver — Kelby Weaver. East Petersburg — Emma Ries. Ephrata — Faith Poehner, Mark Shyshkovskyy, Sierra Weidman. Lancaster — Omar Almanzar, McKenna DiComo, Sandy Ferrare, Tatiana Kauffman, Olivia Kenny, Quinn McPhee, Ava Morgan, Eden Slesser, Bailey Stechman, Sabrina Worthington. Leola — Link Ross. Lititz — Madi Edmiston, Gray Ford, Elizabeth Gregory, Paige Mosher. Manheim — Francisco Maldonado. Mount Joy — Thorne Havener, Cara Miller, Taj Younger. Mountville — Jonathan Shelor. Quarryville — Katlyn Krauskop. Strasburg — Tonna Harnish.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.