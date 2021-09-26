When: Salisbury Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: Township supervisors requested the state Department of Transportation investigate the intersection of Route 30 and Mt. Vernon Road to determine if a traffic light is necessary after a local resident voiced concerns about the high frequency of accidents at the location.

Why it matters: If PennDOT concludes a traffic light is required, it will permanently alter the traffic conditions on one of the busiest roads in Lancaster County. According to Township Manager Kirsten Peachey, the township would likely pay for the majority of costs associated with the new light, even though Route 30 is a state road.

Quotable: In the email to the township that prompted the request, distressed citizen Dale Hostetter said, “I observed quite a few incidents at this intersection. … I believe this intersection will be the scene of many more close calls, crashes and possibly more fatalities.” At the meeting, Chris Slaymaker, president of the Gap Fire Company, added that the area has recently been a “hot spot” for accidents.

Background: The board members mentioned PennDOT had previously examined the intersection, but they ruled a light was not warranted. There are currently six intersections with traffic lights in Salisbury Township, each costing the township between $45 and $60 per month in electric bills.